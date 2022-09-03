Left Menu

Gujarat: Ukai dam generates 224 million units of electricity in August, completes 50 years

The Ukai dam located in Gujarat completed 50 years of its foundation, officials said on Saturday.

ANI | Tapi (Gujarat) | Updated: 03-09-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 17:15 IST
Visual of Ukai dam in Gujarat (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Ukai dam located in Gujarat completed 50 years of its foundation, officials said on Saturday. A significant amount of hydroelectricity is being generated from Ukai every year.

"Ukai dam completes 50 years of its foundation as 224 million units of electricity was generated in the month of August worth Rs 7,480 lakh," said Executive Engineer, Pratap Vasava of Ukai Dam. Earlier in July, a massive amount of water was discharged from Ukai Dam built across the Tapi river in Gujarat's Tapi district.

The water release was done due to heavy rainfall that lashed various parts of the western state. At least 60,000 cusecs of water have already been released from the Ukai dam on July 19.

As heavy rain continued to batter parts of Gujarat, Navsari district was the worst hit where several organizations have come forward to extend assistance to the people of the district. Dozens of birds and animals, including cows, were rescued from villages in flood-affected areas of the Navsari district.

After the floods, people in different villages of Navsari district came out to help the people trapped in various places. Many organizations distributed food packets to the people door to door in different villages of the district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

