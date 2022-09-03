Chhattisgarh CM gifts Rs 540 crore to new district of Sarangarh-Bilaigarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday announced 46 different development programmes worth Rs 540 crore to the residents of the newly formed district of Sarangarh-Bilaigarh. Baghel on Saturday inaugurated Sarangarh-Bilaigarh and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai as the 30th and 31st districts of the state on Saturday.

"Fulfilling the demand of formation of new districts made by the public to reduce the distance between the administration and the public, today the newly formed 30th district 'Sarangarh-Bilaigarh'. I am overwhelmed by your love," CM said in a tweet. "46 different development works worth Rs. 540 crore 32 lakh 98 thousand to the residents of Sarangarh - Bilaigarh on 3 September, including the inauguration of 20 works to be constructed for Rs. 28 crore 3 lakh 1 thousand and the Bhoomipujan of 26 works to be constructed for Rs. 512 crores 29 lakh 97 thousand," the official said in a statement.

Bhupesh Baghel will also inaugurate a 50-seater hostel for Tribal Girls built by the Tribal Development Department under the Sarangarh development block at the cost of Rs. 1 crore 52 thousand 97 hundred. "CM will inaugurate many developmental works in the state including an irrigation drain built in Bageendih and Kapartunga, check dam construction in Amaldeeha and pier construction work in Ramtek, an environmental garden built in Sarangarh by the Water Resources Department and the High School building construction in Porath, Pidkideepa, Pendri, and Dongripali under the Education Department in Baramkela and Sarangarh," the statements further read.

Bhupesh Baghel will perform Bhoomipujan of retrofitting and tap water supply by the Public Health Engineering Department, compound construction in Naurangpur and CC road with security wall construction work. Notably, Bhupesh Baghel on Friday inaugurated Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki as the 29th district of the state. (ANI)

