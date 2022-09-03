Left Menu

Another elephant dies of electrocution in Odisha

The elephant died after coming in contact with live electric wire which is believed to have been laid to kill wild boar, the forest official said. A wild boar was also found dead near the elephant.An elephant died of electrocution on August 28 in the Khesra forest near Ghagaramunda village in the district, the official said.

Another elephant died of electrocution in Odisha's Dhenkanal on Saturday, the second such fatality in the district in seven days, a forest official said. The 10-year-old female pachyderm was found dead near Baghagharia village under the Hindol forest range in the district, he said. The elephant died after coming in contact with live electric wire which is believed to have been laid to kill wild boar, the forest official said. A wild boar was also found dead near the elephant.

An elephant died of electrocution on August 28 in the Khesra forest near Ghagaramunda village in the district, the official said. More than four jumbos have been died after coming in contact with live electric wire in Odisha in the last two weeks.

In view the frequent fatalities of elephants in the state, a three-member team, constituted by the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry (MoEFCC), visited three wildlife divisions in the state and held meetings with senior forest officials.

At least 22 elephants have died in the state since June this year, and many of them were killed due to poaching. Recently, state forest and environment minister P K Amat had informed the Assembly that 63 elephants died of electrocution between 2017 and July of 2022.

