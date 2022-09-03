Left Menu

1 dead, 5 stranded in Chitkul while trekking in Uttarakhand

Five people including two trekkers and three porters were stranded on Saturday in Chhitkul region of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur while trekking from Khimloga pass in Uttarakhand towards Himachal.

ANI | Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 03-09-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 23:37 IST
1 dead, 5 stranded in Chitkul while trekking in Uttarakhand
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people including two trekkers and three porters were stranded on Saturday in Chhitkul region of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur while trekking from Khimloga pass in Uttarakhand towards Himachal. The Disaster Management authority of Himachal Pradesh has confirmed the death of one trekker.

The Disaster Management Authority of Himachal Pradesh have ordered a search and rescue operation for the trekkers and porters missing from the Kinnaur-Chhitkul trek. However, it has been reported that one of the three trackers and three of the six porters have reached Chitkul.

Two trekkers and three porters were reportedly injured and stuck somewhere near by Khimlaga pass in Uttarakhand. "...3 trekkers and 6 porters were trekking from Uttarakhand to Chitkul, out of which 1 trekker and 3 porters have reached Chitkul and 2 trekkers and 3 porters are injured and stuck somewhere nearby Khimloga Pass," read an official notice by Abid Hussain Sadiq, District Magistrate, Kinnaur.

As per the information, one of the trekkers fell off after his grip slipped on the rope during the trek and died on the spot while the other trekker, Narottam Gyan (52) received an injury in his hand. Of the six porters, Kalyan Singh, Pradeep, and Devendra reached the nearby dispensary at around 5 pm today.

Sadiq has, however, ordered a search and rescue operation for the missing trekkers and porters from 5 am tomorrow. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
4
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022