Left Menu

Telangana: BJP leader arrested in connection with kidnapping case

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party Gaddianaram corporator Baddam Prem Maheshwar Reddy was arrested in connection with a kidnapping case of a 22-year-old, according to the police.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-09-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 08:31 IST
Telangana: BJP leader arrested in connection with kidnapping case
Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party Gaddianaram corporator Baddam Prem Maheshwar Reddy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party Gaddianaram corporator Baddam Prem Maheshwar Reddy was arrested in connection with a kidnapping case of a 22-year-old, according to the police.

The BJP leader will be produced before the court along with the other accused in the case.

"BJP Gaddiannaram Corporator Baddam Prem Maheshwar Reddy has been arrested by Saroornagar police in connection with the kidnapping of a 22-year-old Subramanyam. He along with other accused will be produced before the court," said Sunpreet Singh, DCP LB Nagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
3
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
4
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022