Telangana: BJP leader arrested in connection with kidnapping case

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party Gaddianaram corporator Baddam Prem Maheshwar Reddy was arrested in connection with a kidnapping case of a 22-year-old, according to the police.

The BJP leader will be produced before the court along with the other accused in the case.

"BJP Gaddiannaram Corporator Baddam Prem Maheshwar Reddy has been arrested by Saroornagar police in connection with the kidnapping of a 22-year-old Subramanyam. He along with other accused will be produced before the court," said Sunpreet Singh, DCP LB Nagar. (ANI)

