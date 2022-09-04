Left Menu

50 Dalit families driven out in Jharkhand's Palamu, National Commission for Scheduled Castes takes cognisance

A team of the National Commission for Schedule Castes on Saturday, taking suo moto cognisance, visited the Pandu area of Jharkhand's Palamu where nearly 50 Dalit families were allegedly driven out forcefully by the Muslim community.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 04-09-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 08:37 IST
50 Dalit families driven out in Jharkhand's Palamu, National Commission for Scheduled Castes takes cognisance
Arun Haldar, vice chairperson, Nation Commission for Schedule Castes (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Saturday, taking suo moto cognisance, visited the Pandu area of Jharkhand's Palamu where nearly 50 Dalit families were allegedly driven out forcibly by the Muslim community. After the visit, the commission pointed out the non-cooperation from the State Government and the non-serious approach of the Director general of police and the chief secretary.

Earlier, the top officials including SDPO Surjit Kumar and Sadar SDO Rajesh Shah had listened to the complaint of the victims' families and assured them to take action against the culprits. "We found during our visit that administration is not serious towards safeguarding this community. It seems there is some setting at the administration level, because without this such things (throwing out the families) can not happen," said Arun Haldar, vice chairperson, Nation Commission for Schedule Castes.

Haldar said that the chief secretary and DGP did not turn up despite the letter being written to them to attend "compulsorily". "The Commission came from Delhi. We had written to the chief secretary and DGP to attend us compulsorily. We contacted them many times but they did not turn up. This shows how they are taking the commission," he said.

The vice chairperson informed that the commission will "soon send them formal notice" and summon the chief secretary and DGP on the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
3
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
4
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022