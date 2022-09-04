UP: Bhartaul becomes first village in state to have RO water in every household

Left Menu

As part of the Adarsh Gram Panchayat initiative, Bhartaul village in Bareilly district has become the first village in the state to have RO water in every household.

ANI | Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-09-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 08:41 IST
As part of the Adarsh Gram Panchayat initiative, Bhartaul village in Bareilly district has become the first village in the state to have RO water in every household. As many as four RO plants have been brought up in the village with an aim to make clean drinking water available to all.

The authorities plan to set up more ROs in the near future. "Till now, four ROs have been installed and more will be set up. Our village has all the facilities," said village head Pravesh Kumari on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Development Officer, Bareilly, Jag Pravesh said that the move will save people from water-borne diseases. "The village is already established under 'Adarsh Gram Panchayat'. 4 RO plants have been installed to provide clean water to all. More plants will be set up. It will save people from water-borne diseases," he said. (ANI)

