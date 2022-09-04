Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant again lost external power, international energy officials said, heightening concerns over Europe's biggest nuclear plant as the Moscow-Kyiv energy battle heats up amid the ongoing war. ZAPORIZHZHIA PLANT

* The plant continues to supply electricity to the grid despite losing connection to the last remaining main external power line, the International Atomic Energy Agency said. * Russia said it foiled a Ukrainian attempt to take back the plant with strikes from military helicopters and fighter jets, destroying 20 Ukrainian vessels.

* Reuters could not verify the report. Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations about attacks on the plant for months. * Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that his country can play a facilitator role regarding the plant, his office said.

ENERGY * Germany's gas storage facilities have reached the October goal of 85% despite the extended halt of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline delivering gas from Russia, data from European operators group GIE showed.

* Sweden will offer tens of billions of dollars worth of liquidity guarantees to energy firms to help avert a financial crisis after the Nord Stream 1 shutdown, the prime minister said. * The European Union expects Russia to respect existing energy contracts but is prepared to meet the challenge if it fails to do so, Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said.

AID * Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional 200 million euros ($200 million) to fund aid programmes for those internally displaced as a result of Russia's invasion, the development minister said.

(Compiled by Frances Kerry and William Mallard)

