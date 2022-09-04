Left Menu

34 people arrested in UKSSSC paper leak case till now: Police

Uttarakhand Police on Sunday informed that a total of 34 people have been arrested by STF in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case till now.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttrakhand) | Updated: 04-09-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 12:11 IST
34 people arrested in UKSSSC paper leak case till now: Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Police on Sunday informed that a total of 34 people have been arrested by STF in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case till now. The STF further said that cash amounting to Rs 92 lakh has been recovered in the case.

"A total of 92 lakh cash has been recovered so far in the paper leak, as well as illegal assets worth crores of the accused arrested in the past, dozens of bank accounts have also been frozen", said Ajay Sigh, Senior Superintendent of Police, STF Uttrakhand. The STF has arrested an important accomplice of copying mafia, Sampanna Rao, from Uttar Pradesh.

"The accused Sampanna Rao has been arrested by STF from Gomtinagar Lucknow on the basis of strong technical evidence," said STF. "STF Uttarakhand has succeeded in arresting an important accomplice of copying mafia of Uttar Pradesh. On the basis of strong evidence and technical evidence, accused Sampanna Rao has been arrested by STF from Gomtinagar Lucknow, the accused is originally a resident of Ghazipur Uttar Pradesh, and is an associate of copying gangster Sadiq Musa", said SSP Ajay Singh.

The SSP further said that the accused Sampan Rao used to come and stay in Haldwani before the examination along with other accused and leak the paper before the examination. Along with this, the STF has also recovered Rs 3.80 lakh from the accused in the examination leak case.

The SSP a few days back arrested a police constable, Vinod Joshi, in the paper leak case. "During the investigation of the UKSSSC paper leak case, on the basis of statements and evidence of the accused and witness arrested earlier, the accused Vinod Joshi resident of Sitarganj Udham Singh Nagar was arrested on the basis of evidence", said Ajay Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police. Joshi is currently in judicial custody.

The SSP informed that the accused Vinod Joshi, along with his brother was provided a house in Kudeshwari a night before the examination, along with the candidates in VDO/VPDO recruitment where the paper was solved. The accused has also been arrested on the basis of the evidence of taking several examinees from one place to another in his car. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022