PM Modi to interact with national award winning teachers tomorrow

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of "National Awards to Teachers 2022" at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday at 4

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 14:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of "National Awards to Teachers 2022" at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday at 4:30 pm. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The National Awards to Teachers accords public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools. For the award this year, 45 teachers from across the country have been selected through a rigorous and transparent online three-stage process.

President Droupadi Murmu will confer "National Awards to Teachers 2022" to selected awardees on the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5. The selected teachers are from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana among other regions.

The event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi and will be telecast live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education. The Ministry of Education has been organising a function at Vigyan Bhawan on September 5 every year to confer the awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three-stage selection process.

The purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students. Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contribution to the field of education is exemplary.

The tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began in 1962 to honour the former president and all the teachers across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

