Left Menu

MNS chief Raj Thackeray visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

Amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday offered prayers at the iconic Ganesh Mandal of Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 16:32 IST
MNS chief Raj Thackeray visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday offered prayers at the iconic Ganesh Mandal of Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja. The histroy of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous since ancient times as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place which was founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati idol has been organised by the Kambli family for over eight decades. After the two-year long gap of COVID, devotees thronged in for the darshan of Lord Ganesh and offered prayers. A day ago the Lalbaugcha Raja witnessed actor, Tamanna Bhatia and her 'Babli Bouncer' director Madhur Bhandarkar offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

This year, in collaboration with Jio Mart and Paytm, they will try to deliver the prasad at the doorsteps of the devotees. The prasad on Jio Mart is in the form of Laddus and will only take orders for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the Thane region. Ganesh Chathurthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakh of devotees converging into pandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022