Odisha likely to get moderate rain in next 24 hours, IMD issues yellow warning for 23 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Odisha is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-09-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 17:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Odisha is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by lightning in some pockets in the next 24 hours.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for 23 districts across Odisha today. IMD further added that the intensity of spells of rain will increase from September 6, and the rainfall activities will continue till September 8.

Another similar situation occurred last month in Odisha when about a hundred houses in the vicinity of Odisha's Sambalpur district were submerged, as the water was released from the Hirakud dam after heavy rainfall. The District Magistrate of Sambalpur had informed that several relief centers were also started amid the flood-like situation.

The Yellow alert warning by IMD shows severely bad weather for several days. The weather could change causing disruption in daily activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

