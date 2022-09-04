Odisha likely to get moderate rain in next 24 hours, IMD issues yellow warning for 23 districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Odisha is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours.
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Odisha is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by lightning in some pockets in the next 24 hours.
The IMD has issued a yellow warning for 23 districts across Odisha today. IMD further added that the intensity of spells of rain will increase from September 6, and the rainfall activities will continue till September 8.
Another similar situation occurred last month in Odisha when about a hundred houses in the vicinity of Odisha's Sambalpur district were submerged, as the water was released from the Hirakud dam after heavy rainfall. The District Magistrate of Sambalpur had informed that several relief centers were also started amid the flood-like situation.
The Yellow alert warning by IMD shows severely bad weather for several days. The weather could change causing disruption in daily activities. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The India Meteorological Department
- Odisha
- Sambalpur district
- Hirakud
- Yellow
ALSO READ
Working on strategy to become alternative to BJD, BJP in Odisha: AAP
Odisha MLA arranges hearse to help man carry wife's body on 370-km journey
Fresh flood threat looms over north Odisha after heavy rain: Official
Odisha to prepare wildlife management plan in newly allotted coal block areas
Four killed in wall collapse incidents in Odisha