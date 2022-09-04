Left Menu

Amit Shah inaugurates 4 more smart schools in Ahmedabad, will benefit over 3,200 students

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated four smart schools in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and said that it would benefit over 3,200 students.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 04-09-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 17:50 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated four smart schools in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and said that it would benefit over 3,200 students. "In Ahmedabad city, 22 Anupam Smart schools have been completed and four schools have started today. More than 3,200 students will be benefited by these," Shah said.

Earlier in the day, Shah remarked at the inauguration of the 6th three-day All India Prison Duty Meet in Ahmedabad that the view with which jails are seen in society needs to be changed and added that "not every person jailed is criminal by nature and sometimes it is their circumstances that force the involvement. "View with which jails are seen in society needs to be changed. Not every person jailed is criminal by nature, sometimes it's circumstances which force their involvement. But it is a necessary process to keep society functional," he said.

He also said that jail administration is responsible for the re-induction of those who are not natural, born, habitual criminals into society. The 6th All India Prison Duty Meet (AIPDM) was held at TransStadia in Ahmedabad's Kankaria, a biennial event organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, from September 4-6.

The event was inaugurated by Shah and was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi. Participants from the administration and employees under police departments from around 19 States and Union Territories were expected to have attended the three-day event.

Ahmedabad had last organised AIPDM in 2007 which was the second-ever meeting. The Home Minister will also participate in the curtain raiser of 36th National Games 2022 and Closing Ceremony of 11th Khel Mahakumbh at around 7 pm at TransStadia.

The 36th National Games also known as National Games Gujarat 2022 will be held in Gujarat from September 27 to October 10. The inaugural function of the National Games will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera. Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar will host 36 different games as a part of the event. Notably, the previous edition of the National Games took place in Kerala in 2015. Due to various reasons, including the pandemic, the games are now being organised after a gap of seven years.

The National Games' emblem features the Statue of Unity by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the Asiatic Lion of Gir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 11th Khel Mahakumbh at Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad in March this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

