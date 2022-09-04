Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh jumps to fifth position in NAS 2021 rankings

In National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021, Madhya Pradesh has made a big jump and reached the fifth position in India.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-09-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 17:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021, Madhya Pradesh has made a big jump and reached the fifth position in India. In the last five years, the dropout rate in primary schools of MP has come down from 4.92 to 1.35. MP is today one of the leading states in the country, where the STEAM education system has been implemented in schools.

"During the COVID period, we started schemes like our home - our school. School education budget increased to over 12 per cent. The number of primary, secondary, high, and higher secondary schools has now doubled. Distribution of free cycles, free books and free uniforms in government schools," stated in an official statement from MP's Chief Minister Office (CMO). "Scholarship and mid-day meal are also being provided. We are giving 50 per cent reservation to women in the recruitment of teachers. So far, training of more than 3 lakh 20 thousand teachers has been completed on the Nishtha platform. About 20 thousand Anganwadis of the state are located in the school premises," stated further.

The CMO further informed that around 9,200 well-equipped CM Rise schools are also being opened in the state. "In the first phase, 370 schools have been approved and started from this session. E-rupee is being used for the distribution of cycles to school students. The system of tele-counselling of UMANG helpline is being operated successfully," stated CMO.

The CMO also stated that some primers were developed for teaching at the primary level in local dialects like Gondi, Begani, Bhili, Korku etc. (ANI)

