World News Roundup: UK PM favourite Truss promises immediate action on energy; EU to disburse 5 billion euro in aid to Kyiv this week - Ukrainian PM and more

UK PM favourite Truss promises immediate action on energy

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Sunday she would set out immediate action in her first week in power to tackle rising energy bills and increase energy supplies if she is, as expected, appointed prime minister. The governing Conservative Party is widely expected to name Truss its new leader, and Britain's new prime minister, on Monday at a time when the country faces what is forecast to be a long recession, double-digit inflation and industrial unrest.

EU to disburse 5 billion euro in aid to Kyiv this week - Ukrainian PM

Ukraine expects to receive 5 billion euros ($4.98 billion) in macro-financial aid from the European Union this coming week to support the economy and army, and to prepare for the looming winter, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday. "This will help to ensure the stability of our economy, support of the army and the ... heating season", Shmyhal said in a statement on Telegram ahead of talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Hamas authorities execute five Palestinians in Gaza

Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists executed five Palestinians on Sunday, two of them on charges of espionage for Israel that dated back to 2015 and 2009, the enclave's Hamas-run Interior Ministry said. The dawn executions, by hanging or firing squad, were the first in the Palestinian territories since 2017. Past cases of capital punishment being carried out in Gaza have drawn criticism from human rights groups.

EU's Michel to discuss energy on Qatar trip this week - Qatari official

European Council President Charles Michel will hold talks with major gas producer Qatar on Europe's energy crisis during a visit to Doha this week, a Qatari government official said on Sunday. Michel is expected to visit Qatar on Tuesday, according to his official schedule.

Don't write Boris Johnson off, says UK PM's former aide

People should not write off Boris Johnson, a former close aide to the leader said on Sunday, suggesting the outgoing British prime minister could make a return to high office one day despite being forced from power. Johnson, forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal drained away support for his administration, will hand over power on Tuesday after the governing Conservative Party names its new leader on Monday.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy warns Europeans to brace for bleak winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told Europeans to expect a difficult winter as the Russian assault on his country leads to cuts in oil and gas exports by Moscow. Zelensky was speaking on Saturday night after Moscow shut down a main pipeline that supplies Russian gas to the continent.

Chileans head to polls to decide on a progressive new constitution

Chileans will head to the polls on Sunday to approve or reject a progressive new constitution that would replace its current market-friendly text dating back to the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. The new text is the result of an agreement reached to quell violent protests against inequality in 2019 and focuses on social rights, the environment, gender equality and indigenous rights.

John Paul I, 'Smiling Pope' for a month, moves towards sainthood

Pope John Paul I, who died in 1978 after only 33 days as pontiff, moved closer to sainthood on Sunday with the Vatican still having to dismiss lingering conspiracy theories that he was a victim of foul play. Pope Francis beatified his predecessor at a ceremony in St. Peter's Square before tens of thousands of people. Beatification is the last step before sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church.

Two killed in building collapse in Lagos, search for survivors on

Two people died after a seven-storey building under construction collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos in the early hours of Sunday and rescue efforts were underway to find survivors, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said. The building was being constructed next to a hospital in the neighbourhood of Oniru, said the agency's chief executive Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, adding that at least four people were still trapped under the rubble.

Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm

A Turkish warship has docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade as relations between the U.S. allies improve following fierce feuding over the Palestinian cause. The frigate Kemalreis docked in Haifa on Saturday as part of NATO manoeuvres in the Mediterranean sea, a Turkish official said. An Israeli official said Ankara had submitted a preliminary request for the crew to disembark on shore leave.

