Clash breaks out between Dera Beas members, Nihangs; 5-6 injured

A clash broke out between Dera Beas members and Nihang Sikhs in Punjab on Sunday evening that left five to six people injured, police said.

According to police, no death has been reported in the firing so far and the situation is under control.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Amritsar (Rural) Swapan Sharma said "Dera Beas and Nihangs' disagreement was so heated that there were at least six rounds of firing in the air. Five to six persons were injured in the clash. However, no death has been reported so far." (ANI)

