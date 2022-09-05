Left Menu

EU energy ministers to consider gas price cap, emergency liquidity help - document

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-09-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 00:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
European Union countries' energy ministers are set to consider options to rein in soaring energy prices including gas price caps and emergency credit lines for energy market participants, a document seen by Reuters showed.

EU ministers will meet on Sept. 9 to discuss urgent bloc-wide measures to respond to a surge in gas and power prices that is hammering Europe's industry and hiking household bills, after Russia curbed gas deliveries to the bloc.

A draft document, seen by Reuters, said the ministers will discuss options including a price cap on imported gas, a price cap on gas used to produce electricity, or temporarily removing gas power plants from the current EU system of setting electricity prices.

