Britain's Truss to freeze energy bills if appointed PM- Telegraph
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-09-2022 02:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 02:49 IST
British foreign minister Liz Truss is considering freezing energy bills for millions of households this winter if she becomes the prime minister, the Telegraph reported late on Sunday, citing campaign sources familiar with discussions and energy company insiders. (https://bit.ly/3cJ4pqH)
