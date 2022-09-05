Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 5

The German government will impose a windfall tax on electricity producers and use the proceeds to finance a new 65 billion euros ($64.48 billion) package of relief measures to soften the blow of rising inflation and energy bills. Mikhail Khodorkovsky is urging the west to send more arms supplies to Ukraine, or risk handing victory to the Russian forces.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 06:56 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 06:56 IST
