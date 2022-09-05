PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Kwarteng pledges Truss will be "fiscally responsible" if named PM https://on.ft.com/3TGintY Germany to levy windfall tax on energy groups to fund €65bn aid package https://on.ft.com/3BdIC3w

Mikhail Khodorkovsky urges west to send more weapons to Ukraine https://on.ft.com/3Rzt6V9 Overview

Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng, who has been tipped as the next chancellor, says that Liz Truss will not blow a hole in the public finances if, as widely expected, she is named as prime minister. The German government will impose a windfall tax on electricity producers and use the proceeds to finance a new 65 billion euros ($64.48 billion) package of relief measures to soften the blow of rising inflation and energy bills.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky is urging the west to send more arms supplies to Ukraine, or risk handing victory to the Russian forces. ($1 = 1.0081 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)