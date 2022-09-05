Left Menu

Delhi: Fire breaks out in building near Chandni Chowk metro station

A fire broke out in a building near Chandni Chowk metro station in the national capital late on Sunday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 08:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 08:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a building near Chandni Chowk metro station in the national capital late on Sunday evening. 15 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

The fire incident was reported to have taken place around 10.40 pm. The operation to douse the fire is underway.

Earlier on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a fire had broken out at a pandal in the Rajouri Garden area of New Delhi. The fire was brought under control using 25 fire tenders. It took an hour and a half for the flames to be controlled, and no casualty was reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

