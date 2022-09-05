Left Menu

Mega job fair in J-K; 1,200 youth shortlisted, registered by private companies

A divisional level mega job fair, first of its kind event, was inaugurated at Jammu and Kashmir's Amar Singh College on Sunday, where a platform was provided to educated unemployed youth of Kashmir Division to come face to face with job providers.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-09-2022 08:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 08:25 IST
Mega job fair in J-K; 1,200 youth shortlisted, registered by private companies
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A divisional level mega job fair, first of its kind event, was inaugurated at Jammu and Kashmir's Amar Singh College on Sunday, where a platform was provided to educated unemployed youth of Kashmir Division to come face to face with job providers. The divisional level mega job fair was inaugurated by Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment, Sarita Chauhan at Amar Singh College.

More than 40 companies participated in the event and around 2,000 job seekers from all 10 districts of the Kashmir division participated in the event and also interacted with company representatives. Speaking to the media, Sarita Chauhan spoke at length about bridging the gap between the demand and supply in the job market. She impressed upon stakeholders to counsel and guide the students to take up skill-oriented courses to enhance their employability.

While addressing the industry representatives, she emphasized on the registration of private companies as job providers on the Employment portal (www.jakemp.nic.in). She further directed the private company representatives to list out the skill requirements in their respective sectors and notify the vacancies available to them from time to time.

The Commissioner Secretary further instructed the Director Employment to strengthen and diversify the Counselling of youth and try to build a connection with the industry. The representatives from various companies and industries also spoke at the occasion and showed enthusiasm in this step of getting connected with youth through the Department.

The Director Employment, Nisar Ahmad Wani informed the gathering that such job fairs will be replicated in all the districts of UT of J-K. During the fair, 1,200 youth were shortlisted/registered by private companies, 15 youth were handed over offer letters on spot and 150 youth were selected for training in hotel management after which they will be recruited in the same field. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Mistry facts

Mistry facts

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022