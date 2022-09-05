Uttarakhand CM participates in Ganesh Mahotsav in Dehradun's Raghunath Temple

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the Ganesh Mahotsav organised at Raghunath Temple, Gurudwara Colony in Dehradun's Clementtown, and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. "India is a country of festivals. Festivals make society alive. May Lord Ganesha bring happiness and prosperity to all of us," Dhami said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also announced to give 50 lakh money on the occasion of Ganesh Mahotsav and said that a hall will be built with this money so that Ganesh Mahotsav can be celebrated with more pomp in the coming time. "Today in heavy rains, such a large number of people have come for Ganesh Mohtsav, it shows their reverence. Such a grand Ganesh festival has been organized," the Chief Minister said.

Taking to Twitter, Dhami said, "Today attended the 12th Shree Ganesh Mahotsav program organized at Raghunath Mandir, Clementtown (Dehradun). On this occasion, worshipped Siddhi Vinayak Shri Ganesh ji with full law and order and wished for the welfare of all the people of the state." "An amount of Rs 50 lakh was also announced to be sanctioned for the construction of the hall on the temple premises," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)