Left Menu

Boat carrying 55 people sinks in Bihar's Danapur

A boat carrying 55 people sank in the Ganga river near the Shahpur police station area in Bihar's Danapur on Sunday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 05-09-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 08:30 IST
Boat carrying 55 people sinks in Bihar's Danapur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A boat carrying 55 people sank in the Ganga river near the Shahpur police station area in Bihar's Danapur on Sunday. According to an official, 10 people were reported missing and a search operation was launched to find the missing persons. All the persons on board hailed from the Daudpur area of Patna.

The incident took place after the labourers were returning from work. People gathered around the river soon after the news of the sinking of the boat spread. The search operation was carried out with the help of divers.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Mistry facts

Mistry facts

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022