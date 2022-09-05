Special Golf training camp organised for govt schoolgirls in J-K

A special Golf training camp has been organised for girls students of the government schools in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to produce female golfers in the Valley. The 10-day training camp is being organized by the department of youth services and sports, in collaboration with the director of tourism and authorities of Kashmir Golf courses.

The participants belonging to various government schools in the Valley lauded the decision of the government to provide them with training and believed that girls can reach the national level with proper training. The participants in the training camp are thankful to the authorities for taking the initiative to provide a special platform for middle-class children. The special training camp is underway in the historical Kashmir Golf course, Srinagar which was restored by the government last year after the 2014 floods.

The girls are being trained by a professional trainer who teach them all the basic techniques of Golf. The training camp has come as a huge respite for the participants as it gives them an opportunity after nearly two years to explore and get training outside the home premises. Speaking to ANI, professional Golf trainer Fayaz Ahmad said that the girls have the potential and should also get a chance in the Golf academies.

"It was the order from the LG to train both boys and girls. It is a 10-day camp. After this, training for boys will begin. The girls are performing well. They should also get a chance in the Golf academies. The girls have the potential. All the participant girls have come from government schools. They hail from poor families," he said. A trainee, Naira Shah while noting the importance of sports said that such camps should be organised to develop the interest of the youth in sports.

"Golf is considered to be an elite game. It is necessary to push girls towards sports. We are fortunate that we got the opportunity to come here. Such camps should be organised so that the youngsters develop their interest in this sport," she said. Another trainee, Seerat thanked J-K tourism for taking the initiative and said that it is necessary for girls to come forward towards sports.

"We are grateful to J-K tourism which has taken this initiative, especially for girls. It is very necessary for girls to come forward and show what they can do. Golf is an expensive game, not everybody is able to play it," she said. Areeba, who is also a participant in the training camp, said that it is like a dream come true to learn the techniques of Golf from an international coach.

"It is a dream to play Golf. We got the opportunity to come here today. The initiative taken by the Sports Youth Council and J-K tourism is very good. It is a dream come true to learn the techniques of Golf from an international coach like Fayaz sir," she said. (ANI)

