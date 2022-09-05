Left Menu

Waterlogging in Bengaluru after heavy rainfall

Bengaluru reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-09-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 09:01 IST
Water-logging in several parts of Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city. Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru including Koramangala.

One of the locals said that waterlogging has taken place due to heavy rainfall and it has made driving very difficult. "Too much rain has taken place. We woke up in the morning and saw that waterlogging had started. Water on the road had come up to the level of the divider. After that, we started pumping water out of the road and basement. My whole basement has got submerged under water," a local resident told ANI.

Another local said that this situation happens every year and they have to pump out water due to a poor drainage system. "This happens every year, waterlogging takes place after the rain and we have to pump out water. There is no permanent solution. When the road was being made, the drainage system wasn't prepared well. It leads to many difficulties for the public, many women have actually slipped and fallen into the water," another local said.

Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

