Toyota to suspend production at 3 western Japan plants as typhoon nears

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will suspend some evening shifts at three plants in western Japan due to an approaching typhoon, it said on Monday. Toyota will suspend Monday night shift production starting at 9 p.m.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-09-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 11:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will suspend some evening shifts at three plants in western Japan due to an approaching typhoon, it said on Monday. Toyota will suspend Monday night shift production starting at 9 p.m. (1200 GMT) and cancel Tuesday morning production at three factories in the western prefecture of Fukuoka.

The automaker expects to resume production on the Tuesday night shift, it said on its website. Some businesses in South Korea are also contemplating temporary suspensions of operations as the powerful typhoon Hinnamnor approaches.

