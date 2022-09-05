European stock index futures tumble on extended Nord Stream 1 closure

European stock index futures slid more than 3% on Monday after Russia extended a halt to the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Europe, adding to fears of winter fuel shortages.

The EURO STOXX 50 index futures slumped 3.2%, while Germany's DAX futures tumbled 3.4%. The Kremlin blamed European politicians on Sunday for keeping the major gas pipeline shut, saying their economic sanctions on Russia had hindered Gazprom's maintenance of the pipeline.

Gazprom announced on Friday that the main pipeline to Germany would remain closed indefinitely, against expectations of a restart on Saturday after three days of maintenance work.

