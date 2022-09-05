Left Menu

European stock index futures tumble on extended Nord Stream 1 closure

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 11:37 IST
European stock index futures tumble on extended Nord Stream 1 closure
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European stock index futures slid more than 3% on Monday after Russia extended a halt to the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Europe, adding to fears of winter fuel shortages.

The EURO STOXX 50 index futures slumped 3.2%, while Germany's DAX futures tumbled 3.4%. The Kremlin blamed European politicians on Sunday for keeping the major gas pipeline shut, saying their economic sanctions on Russia had hindered Gazprom's maintenance of the pipeline.

Gazprom announced on Friday that the main pipeline to Germany would remain closed indefinitely, against expectations of a restart on Saturday after three days of maintenance work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022