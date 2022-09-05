KPI Green Energy to set up 16.10 MW hybrid power project in Gujarat
- Country:
- India
KPI Green Energy is setting up green hybrid capacities totalling 16.10 MW at Bhavnagar, under the Gujarat hybrid power policy 2018.
The hybrid power project comprises wind and solar capacity to be developed at its Bhungar site in Mahuva at Bhavnagar, Gujarat, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
''The requisite financial closure to the tune of Rs 132 crore has already been achieved from State Bank of India. Further, the company has arranged long-term PPAs in advance with various corporate parties for sale of power generated out of the hybrid power project upon commissioning,'' the company said.
The project is scheduled for commissioning in March 2023, it said.
According to industry estimates, to set up every 1 MW of solar capacity, an investment of Rs 4.5 crore is required.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State Bank of India
- Bhungar
- Gujarat
- Mahuva
- Bhavnagar
- KPI Green Energy
ALSO READ
Two cabinet ministers in Gujarat divested of portfolios ahead of Assembly polls
Major reshuffle in Gujarat cabinet before polls, Rajendra Trivedi stripped off Revenue dept
Gujarat: Former Cong MLA set to join BJP; blames party inaction on factionalism
Cong, AAP ask Gujarat govt to make public reasons for divesting of portfolios of 2 cabinet ministers
Gujarat: Theft accused beaten up inside police station by group, 4 arrested; video goes viral