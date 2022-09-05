Left Menu

Iran demands closure of IAEA probes for sustainable nuclear deal

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-09-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 12:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Iran is seeking closure of the U.N. nuclear agency's investigation of its nuclear activities among guarantees demanded by Tehran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a senior Iranian official said on Monday.

"An end to the agency's probes is part of the guarantees that we are seeking to have a sustainable and durable nuclear agreement," Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told a televised news conference.

