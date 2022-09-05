Iran demands closure of IAEA probes for sustainable nuclear deal
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-09-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 12:14 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran is seeking closure of the U.N. nuclear agency's investigation of its nuclear activities among guarantees demanded by Tehran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a senior Iranian official said on Monday.
"An end to the agency's probes is part of the guarantees that we are seeking to have a sustainable and durable nuclear agreement," Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told a televised news conference.
