Amit Shah offers prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday offered prayers at the famous Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja along with Maharashtra's CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and the lockdown situation for two years, the Home Minister was not able to visit the famous Ganpathi pandal in Mumbai.

Apart from Labaughcha Raja, Amit Shah visited a few more Ganpati Pandals in Mumbai, the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Bandra West organised by BJP Mumbai Chief Ashish Shelar, and will be also visiting the CM's residence, Varsha Bungalow to take the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on August 31 this year. The festive period is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities following 2 years long COVID-induced hiatus, preparations are in full swing across the nation. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during this festival. The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous since ancient times as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place which was founded in 1934.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been well known since ancient times, as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been organised by the Kambli family for over eight decades. (ANI)

