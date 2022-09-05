Left Menu

Yamal-Europe eastward gas flows resume as Nord Stream lays idle

The pipeline historically supplied about a third of the gas exported by Russia to Europe but was running at only 20% of capacity before the outage last week. Russian gas continues to flow to Europe via Ukraine, however.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 13:28 IST
Yamal-Europe eastward gas flows resume as Nord Stream lays idle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eastbound natural gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany resumed on Sunday, pipeline operator data showed on Monday, while Nord Stream 1 supplies to Germany via Russia were suspended.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border resumed late on Sunday and were at 509,617 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) between 0800 and 0900 CET on Monday, data from operator Gascade showed. Eastward flows have stopped and resumed several times since the start of September.

Russian flows of gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, remained at zero after Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows following maintenance, sending gas prices soaring on Monday. The pipeline historically supplied about a third of the gas exported by Russia to Europe but was running at only 20% of capacity before the outage last week.

Russian gas continues to flow to Europe via Ukraine, however. Gas producer Gazprom said it will send 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point on Monday, unchanged from Sunday.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.7 mcm per day for Monday, up from 36.3 mcm/day on Sunday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022