China foreign ministry urges dialogue on Russian oil price cap
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-09-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 14:11 IST
China's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that China hopes countries involved in imposing a price cap on Russian oil will ease the situation through dialogue.
The Group of Seven finance ministers agreed on Friday to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow's war in Ukraine while keeping oil flowing to avoid price spikes, but Russia vowed to halt sales to countries imposing a cap.
