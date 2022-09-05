Left Menu

5 dead in two road accidents in J-K's Doda

As many as five people died and two others sustained injuries while one is missing in two separate road accidents occurred in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

ANI | Doda (Jammu & Kashmir) | Updated: 05-09-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 14:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as five people died and two others sustained injuries while one is missing in two separate road accidents occurred in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. "There were road accidents at two separate places on the Bhadarwah road. Five people died, two were injured and one person has been missing. The injured have been shifted to Medical College Doda for treatment", confirmed Senior Superintendent of Police Doda.

The search for the missing person is in full swing, said SSP Doda. The deceased people have been identified as Sajjad Ahmed, Vikram Singh, Satya Devi, Satisha Devi, and her husband Lek Raj.

"Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav about an unfortunate road accident at Chatroo with 7 casualties. Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar and GMC Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided", said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions of India. Further probe into the matter is awaited.

Earlier today, The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones in the Ramban district. The highway is the main road that connects the Union Territory with the rest of the country. All essential supplies and vehicles pass through the highway.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread light, moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu and Kashmir today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

