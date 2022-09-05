Kremlin says EU energy price protests are result of harmful decisions by elites

The Kremlin on Monday blamed rising anger in the European Union over rising energy prices on "harmful" decisions by governments, as fears over Russian gas supplies drive price hikes.

An estimated 70,000 people protested in Prague against the Czech government on Saturday, calling on the ruling coalition to do more to control soaring energy prices and voicing opposition to the European Union and NATO.

A string of countries, including Germany, Sweden and Finland have announced emergency financial support to help consumers and energy companies weather the price rises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)