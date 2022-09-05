Left Menu

Kremlin says EU energy price protests are result of harmful decisions by elites

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-09-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 14:46 IST
Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Monday blamed rising anger in the European Union over rising energy prices on "harmful" decisions by governments, as fears over Russian gas supplies drive price hikes.

An estimated 70,000 people protested in Prague against the Czech government on Saturday, calling on the ruling coalition to do more to control soaring energy prices and voicing opposition to the European Union and NATO.

A string of countries, including Germany, Sweden and Finland have announced emergency financial support to help consumers and energy companies weather the price rises.

