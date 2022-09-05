Left Menu

Kremlin: Europe to blame for Nord Stream 1 shutdown

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-09-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 14:47 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Monday repeated its assertion that Western sanctions are to blame for a complete shutdown in the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said sanctions were "causing chaos" in terms of maintenance work on the pipeline and rejected claims Russia had turned off supplies to Europe as a political move.

Gazprom has completely halted gas supplies through the pipeline after it said it detected a gas leak during maintenance work last week.

