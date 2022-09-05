18-yr-old boy arrested for stabbing man over scuffle on Momos

An 18-year-old boy named Nakul Kumar Das was apprehended by the PCR Van staff of PS Ranhola for the murder of a 40-year-old man. PS Ranhola from Tarak Hospital received a call on Saturday, September 3 regarding the death of Jitender Mehto, a 40-year-old man, who hails from Delhi.

Post the Medico-Legal Case (MLC) it was revealed that the deceased was stabbed to death by someone at Tiranga chowk, Mohan Garden. On further inquiry, it was revealed that the accused was under the influence of beer and have an altercation with the deceased while he was eating Momos near Tiranga Chowk he had an argument with the deceased, which led to a quarrel and thereafter he stabbed the deceased.

As per SHO Ranhola, the accused used a knife to stab the deceased, and the weapon of the offence has been recovered. The accused was arrested under 302 of the Indian Penal Court.

Further probe on the investigation is awaited. (ANI)

