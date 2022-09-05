Left Menu

Kremlin: Europe is to blame for Nord Stream 1 shutdown

Gazprom has completely halted gas supplies through the pipeline after it said it detected an oil leak during maintenance work last week. The Kremlin says sanctions are disrupting the ability of Siemens Energy, which supplies and services equipment for the pipeline, to help repair an engine oil leak at the pipeline's Portovaya compressor station. Peskov said that if sanctions were lifted, the repair work could be completed easily and gas flows could resume.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:06 IST
Kremlin: Europe is to blame for Nord Stream 1 shutdown
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin on Monday said that Western sanctions were to blame for a complete shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said sanctions were "causing chaos" in terms of maintenance work on the pipeline and rejected claims Russia had turned off supplies to Europe as a political move. Gazprom has completely halted gas supplies through the pipeline after it said it detected an oil leak during maintenance work last week.

The Kremlin says sanctions are disrupting the ability of Siemens Energy, which supplies and services equipment for the pipeline, to help repair an engine oil leak at the pipeline's Portovaya compressor station. "Problems with gas supply arose because of the sanctions imposed on our country by Western states, including Germany and Britain," Peskov said on Monday.

"There are no other reasons that lead to problems with supplies," he added. Peskov said that if sanctions were lifted, the repair work could be completed easily and gas flows could resume.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022