RWE CEO: skimming off windfall profits must not hurt investments

Skimming off windfall profits on the electricity market can work for a limited period of time but only if it leaves affected companies enough room to invest, the chief executive of RWE, Germany's largest power producer, said. The comments by Markus Krebber come a day after Germany unveiled a move to keep some of what it calls windfall profits to help pay for a 65 billion euro program aimed at easing the impact of inflation and higher energy costs on residents.

Krebber said that billions of euros of badly needed investments by the utility sector to upgrade and decarbonize power and gas supply required a reliable regulatory framework. "Short-term market interventions by the Federal Government, such as skimming off so-called windfall profits, must therefore be designed in such a way that the functioning of the market and the ability of companies to invest are maintained under all circumstances," Krebber said in e-mailed comments.

"As with other measures, such interventions must therefore be temporary from the outset." A mechanism to keep some windfall profits has been under discussion for some time, and while key details are still unclear it is expected to affect utilities that are still doing well, including RWE.

