Left Menu

Women set up open library under trees to attract new generations into reading in Assam

In a unique initiative, a group of women of Assam's Jorhat district has set up an open library under trees to attract new generations to reading books.

ANI | Jorhat (Assam) | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:13 IST
Women set up open library under trees to attract new generations into reading in Assam
Open library at Mariani Girls High School in Assam's Jorhat district (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a unique initiative, a group of women of Assam's Jorhat district has set up an open library under trees to attract new generations to reading books. The open library under trees has been set up on the campus of Mariani Girls High School in the Jorhat district.

In today's modern and digital age, mobile phones and computers have become an essential part of people's life. However, it has gradually mechanized people's way of life. Nowadays, people prefer the Internet and Google to learn any small subject rather than books. As a result, students like to search for any subject available in books on the Internet nowadays.

There is a greater disinterest in books among the students than ever before. Dipole Poddar, who is part of the group, said their main aim was to reduce the gap between the students and the library.

"Nowadays students prefer to use the Internet, Google to find out any solution. And the students have also gone far away from the environment. So we are trying to connect our children with the environment by setting up this open library under trees or garden library," Dipila Poddar said. The school Authority and locals have appreciated the unique initiative taken by the women's group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022