12 sand-laden trucks storm through toll booth in UP's Agra

At least 12 sand-laden tractors belonging to the sand mafia in the area were seen storming through the toll booth barricading in the Agra district in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:45 IST
SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least 12 sand-laden tractors belonging to the sand mafia in the area were seen storming through the toll booth barricading in the Agra district in Uttar Pradesh. CCTV visuals show 12 sand-laden tractors, belonging to the sand mafia, moving past the Saiyan toll plaza by breaking the barricade.

A video is making rounds on social media. In the video, people belonging to the mining mafia can be seen moving their trucks after breaking the barriers at the Saiyan toll plaza, the police said. The area comes under the Saiyan police station. The incident was caught on CCTV and the police are investigating further details of the case.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary told ANI, that 51 trucks were sized a few days back, and because of that, the mafia has used hydraulic trolleys to break the barriers at the toll plaza. "51 trucks were seized and cases of Damage to Public Property Act were filed. Perhaps due to that, they weren't getting an opportunity to move. So, some people used hydraulic trolleys and rushed past the toll plaza. The video of the incident also went viral," SSP said.

SSP Agra also said that some suspects have been arrested and the rest are also being identified, and once they are caught their p[properties wil be seized. Some of them were nabbed, FIR was registered this morning. Almost all of them are related to Dholpur. They're being identified and cooperation is being sought from Dholpur Police. Action will be taken under Gangster Act and their property will be seized

Further investigations are underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

