Ukraine agricultural exports seen at 50 mln T this year, industry body says

Ukraine's exports of agricultural products will total about 50 million tonnes this marketing year, the deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council told reporters on Monday.

The country's harvest of agricultural products is expected to total 60-65 million tonnes, said Denys Marchuk, whose organisation represents agricultural producers.

Also Read: Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)