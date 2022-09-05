Left Menu

Ukraine PM urges EU to stay the course on war support

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal urged the European Union on Monday to fulfil its financial and military aid commitments and maintain its support for Kyiv in the conflict with Russia, the head of the European Parliament said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:59 IST
Denys Shmyhal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal urged the European Union on Monday to fulfil its financial and military aid commitments and maintain its support for Kyiv in the conflict with Russia, the head of the European Parliament said. Shmyhal met EU lawmakers on Monday morning, including Roberta Metsola, president of the parliament.

"The demands were for the European Union to live up to its commitments promised in terms of financial aid, but also military and logistical support," Metsola told Reuters. Metsola said the discussion with Shmyhal focused on whether sanctions against Russia were working, whether they should extend to the digital economy, the continued activities of some EU companies in Russia and whether to allow Russian tourists into the bloc.

Political group heads confirmed their unanimous support for Ukraine, including its EU candidature, she said. Metsola said there was a risk that Europeans, faced with spiraling prices, particularly of energy, forget about the conflict.

"The risk is that we look away, that millions of Ukrainians feel that they have no chance but to remain, either internally displaced or outside of Ukraine over the next month or years... Our response needs to be unwavering," she said.

