Motorcycling-MotoGP signs agreement to race in Saudi Arabia

MotoGP has signed a memorandum of understanding to race in Saudi Arabia, the sport's commercial rights holder Dorna said on Monday. MotoGP has raced in the region since 2004 with a floodlit night grand prix in Qatar. Dorna said the partnership would also produce a new talent development programme for young Saudi riders with the aim of producing champions of the future.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:07 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ MotoGP Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

MotoGP has signed a memorandum of understanding to race in Saudi Arabia, the sport's commercial rights holder Dorna said on Monday. It said a future Saudi Arabian grand prix would be held on a newly constructed, multi-purpose circuit, without specifying where.

"The addition of Saudi Arabia to the MotoGP calendar on an annual basis will see the sport expanding further into the Middle East," Dorna said in a statement. MotoGP has raced in the region since 2004 with a floodlit night grand prix in Qatar.

Dorna said the partnership would also produce a new talent development program for young Saudi riders with the aim of producing champions of the future. Saudi Arabia made its Formula One debut last December as part of a 15-year-deal and the country also hosts the annual Dakar Rally, all-electric Formula E, and Extreme E.

"The region is a key market for motorsport and the demand in the Kingdom for events of this kind is growing with research showing that 80% of Saudi fans want to see more in their country," said Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

