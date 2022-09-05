Left Menu

Japan to take steps to restrict city gas use, ensure emergency supply

Japan plans to introduce measures to restrict use of city gas and support fuel procurement in the event of a large-scale disruption to liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports amid lingering fears about energy supplies from Russia.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:17 IST
Japan to take steps to restrict city gas use, ensure emergency supply
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan plans to introduce measures to restrict use of city gas and support fuel procurement in the event of a large-scale disruption to liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports amid lingering fears about energy supplies from Russia. The scheme has been discussed since July by a working group of external energy experts. Resource-poor Japan faces a historic energy security risk amid the growing threat of gas supply cutoffs from the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia at a time when global supply is tight and spot prices are sky-high.

A report on city gas compiled on Monday by the working group under the industry ministry includes a scheme enabling state-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) to buy LNG on behalf of city gas providers in case the companies become unable to purchase the fuel. Such a scheme was added to the Electricity Business Act which regulates the power sector about two years ago, but it is not included in the Gas Business Act which regulates the gas sector. The scheme has never been used, according to the industry ministry.

Gas companies are advised to make preparations in advance so that alternative procurement and purchases from other LNG buyers, including electricity utilities, can be conducted smoothly in the event of supply disruptions, the report said. On the demand side, Japan may also make necessary legal amendments to force city gas users to restrict the use of the energy during severe supply crunches.

Such a scheme already exists for the electricity sector, but not for the gas sector. The government aims to make the measures effective before heating demand rises in the winter, an official at the industry ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022