Left Menu

Irish nuns bid to turn their convent green

A centuries-old Irish convent is using green energy and sustainable farming to try to make itself self sufficient in heating and food - and its 29 nuns are encouraging other religious communities to do the same.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:20 IST
Irish nuns bid to turn their convent green
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

A centuries-old Irish convent is using green energy and sustainable farming to try to make itself self sufficient in heating and food - and its 29 nuns are encouraging other religious communities to do the same. St. Mary's Abbey in Glencairn, an enclosed order of Trappistine nuns in the southeast of Ireland, has planted 27 acres of bio-energy fuel Miscanthus, an Asian elephant grass, which has replaced oil as its main heat source.

As part of a green energy drive started in 2016 it has also installed solar panels on the monastery's roof to heat water and boosted insulation in its property, part of which dates back to the 17th century. "As a religious community we should be showing by example to others. The earth is a gift to humanity," Sister Lily Scullion, 78, said.

Cattle, sheep and greenhouses help make the monastery self sufficient for much of its food. The nuns also grow apples, wheat, and vegetables across 200 acres. The nuns have set aside five acres of land for wildlife. A system of reed beds purifies sewage waste.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022