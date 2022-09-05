Left Menu

Russia could send more gas via other pipelines but is opting not to, EU says

Russia could send more gas to Europe through other routes to compensate for the closure of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, but Moscow is choosing not to do this, a European Commission spokesman said on Monday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:21 IST
Russia could send more gas via other pipelines but is opting not to, EU says
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Russia could send more gas to Europe through other routes to compensate for the closure of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, but Moscow is choosing not to do this, a European Commission spokesman said on Monday. "If there was a technical problem which was impeding supplies via Nord Stream 1, there would be a possibility, if there was willingness, to deliver gas to Europe through other pipelines. That's something we're not seeing happening," the spokesman said.

The spokesman added that this behavior was proof of Russia "weaponizing" its gas supplies to Europe. Russian gas giant Gazprom has blamed the Nord Stream 1 closure on Western sanctions and technical issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022