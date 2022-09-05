Nasdaq says Sweden, Finland guarantees support orderly power trade

The liquidity guarantees promised by Sweden and Finland to shore up the Nordic power derivatives market will help support orderly trading at a time of extreme uncertainty, Nasdaq Nordic said on Monday.

The two countries on Sunday announced plans to offer up to $33 billion in guarantees to power companies and traders in their countries after Russia's Gazprom shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, deepening Europe's energy crisis. Two-thirds of the money would be put up by Sweden and, for the next two weeks, be offered to all Nordic firms trading in power derivatives in order to prevent a collapse of the Nasdaq Clearing system, the Swedish government has said.

The clearing house's owner Nasdaq Nordic said in an emailed statement it believed Nasdaq Clearing and its members were well prepared for dramatic market price movements, adding: "We do acknowledge that this is an extreme time of uncertainty and the addition of government liquidity guarantees will add an extra layer of stability to support orderly trading and energy companies."

