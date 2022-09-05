Odisha: Cyclonic circulation likely on Sept 7, IMD issues yellow alert for south districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued yellow alerts with widespread rainfall activities for South Odisha districts on September 8 and 9. A senior scientist of IMD Bhubaneswar said, "A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal around September 7. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form in the subsequent 48 hours over the west-central Bay of Bengal."

"Due to low pressure, eight districts of south Odisha like Ganapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabrangpur, Raigarh, Puri and Kalahandi districts likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, accumulated amount of 7-20 mm rainfall on September 9," said Sanjeev Dwivedi Senior Scientist of IMD, Bhubaneswar. Speaking to ANI, weatherman Dwivedi said, low pressure will likely form over the east-central Bay of Bengal around September 9. IMD has issued yellow alerts with widespread rainfall activities for South Odisha on September 8 and September 9.

IMD issued a yellow warning for 23 districts across Odisha yesterday owing to heavy rainfall in the region. The yellow alert warning by IMD shows severely bad weather for several days. (ANI)

