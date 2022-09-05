Left Menu

Electrical grid problems cut power to parts of Oman

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-09-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:21 IST
Electrical grid problems cut power to parts of Oman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Electrical grid problems cut power to parts of Oman on Monday, authorities said.

The state-run Oman News Agency announced the power cuts, describing the outage as a "partial blackout".

The "Oman Electricity Transmission Company is currently handling this blackout and the electricity will be restored gradually", the agency said, without elaborating on the cause.

It said the outages are affecting Muscat, the country's capital, and other areas. The agency added that officials hope to restore power in the next four hours.

The sultanate of Oman sits on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022