Bangladeshi Hilsa likely to hit Kolkata markets in a day or two

Coinciding with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India, this season's first consignment of Bengali's favourite fish hilsa from the neighbouring country is expected to hit Kolkata markets in a day or two, officials said on Monday.

Bangladesh has given permission of exporting 2,450 tonnes of the fish ahead of the Durga puja festival.

''Bangladesh has permitted export of hilsa yesterday for the current season. The first consignment is expected to hit the local markets in a day or two,'' Fish Importers Association secretary Syed Anwar Maqsood told PTI.

Benapol C&F Agents Staff Association secretary Sajidur Rahman also said that the ''silver crop'' is likely to reach here either Monday or Tuesday. ''The first consignment could be between 50-100 tonnes, he said.

Comments from the Bangladeshi High Commission on the hilsa trade could not be available as the officials are busy with Hasina's visit. The Bangladeshi Prime Minister arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit. She is scheduled to hold talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday following which the two sides are likely to unveil a raft of measures to boost cooperation in areas of defence, trade and river-water sharing.

Last year, there was permission to export a total of 4,600 tonnes of hilsa to India but due to only a fortnight-long window, only 1,200 tonnes could be imported, Maqsood said.

''We have requested the Bangladesh government to increase the export window to 45 days,'' he said. Bangladesh usually exports hilsa weighing between 700 grams and 1,200 grams.

Maqsood said that initially, one-kilo-sized fish could cost around Rs 1,200 per kg.

